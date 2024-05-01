Bigg Boss 17: Shocking!s Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently one of the most watched shows on television.

There are many celebrity contestants in the likes of Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui and others who are a part of the show.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar terminated from the captaincy task after his nasty fight with ex Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 is currently in the news for a lot of reasons, one of them being the introduction of Munawar’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entering the show. Ayesha had entered the show to expose Munawar and get into a confrontation with him however it seemed like she was mending her relationship.

On the other hand, another ex-girlfriend of Munawar, Nazila Sitaishi took a social media handle to mention that she has nothing to do with Munawar and that he had cheated on her not only with Ayesha but a lot many other girls. She said that she has nothing to do with Munawar and that he is not a part of her life anymore and does not wish to even talk about him.

As for Ayesha, with her entry in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was seen spending time with Ayesha and in fact he also hinted at wanting to marry her. He had asked Ayesha that if the relationship goes well, will her parents accept him?

Now according to a promo, Ayesha will enter into a confrontation with Munawar and will ask that why is he behaving differently with her and what has happened in half an hour that he has changed his attitude towards her? She also tells him that on one hand he tells her how he has feelings for her and on the other hand, he tells the housemates that he is doing all the things for her as an apology.

Munawar will tell Aisha that he has nothing to do with her and that he is behaving normally. He will also tell Ayesha that he does not want to get into any relationship at the moment and he is just like any other housemate to her. Munawar will clearly tell Ayesha that her being in his life is not going to be good for him leaving Ayesha shell shocked.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan to take a decision on Abhishek Kumar getting physical with Samarth Jurel during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

