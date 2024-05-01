Bigg Boss 17: Shocking!s Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

Munawar will clearly tell Ayesha that her being in his life is not going to be good for him leaving Ayesha shell shocked…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 14:03
Munawar

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently one of the most watched shows on television.

There are many celebrity contestants in the likes of Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui and others who are a part of the show.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar terminated from the captaincy task after his nasty fight with ex Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 is currently in the news for a lot of reasons, one of them being the introduction of Munawar’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entering the show. Ayesha had entered the show to expose Munawar and get into a confrontation with him however it seemed like she was mending her relationship.

On the other hand, another ex-girlfriend of Munawar, Nazila Sitaishi took a social media handle to mention that she has nothing to do with Munawar and that he had cheated on her not only with Ayesha but a lot many other girls. She said that she has nothing to do with Munawar and that he is not a part of her life anymore and does not wish to even talk about him.

As for Ayesha, with her entry in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was seen spending time with Ayesha and in fact he also hinted at wanting to marry her. He had asked Ayesha that if the relationship goes well, will her parents accept him?

Now according to a promo, Ayesha will enter into a confrontation with Munawar and will ask that why is he behaving differently with her and what has happened in half an hour that he has changed his attitude towards her? She also tells him that on one hand he tells her how he has feelings for her and on the other hand, he tells the housemates that he is doing all the things for her as an apology.

Munawar will tell Aisha that he has nothing to do with her and that he is behaving normally. He will also tell Ayesha that he does not want to get into any relationship at the moment and he is just like any other housemate to her. Munawar will clearly tell Ayesha that her being in his life is not going to be good for him leaving Ayesha shell shocked.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan to take a decision on Abhishek Kumar getting physical with Samarth Jurel during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI bigg boss 17 Nazila Sitaishi Ankita Lokhande Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya Ayesha Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 14:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv tries to run off with Shaurya
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Hungry! Dakku leaves everyone starved
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: OMG! Pashminna missing from her wedding
MUMBAI :A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: What! Pallavi's roka is fixed but not with Akash
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Must watch! Tejasswi Prakash captivates with her enthralling dance performance at a friend's haldi ceremony
MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are much-admired celebrities. The two met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and...
OMG! Did Kavya's Mishkat Verma get physically violent with Sumbul Toqeer on sets of their show? Check out the video
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
Stunning! Imran Khan seen with alleged GF Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding; Check out inside photos here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for Ayesha Khan seeing her in a hot dress, Ankita Lokhande left furious
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Isha Malviya lie about being hit by Abhishek Kumar during a New Year party? THIS Udaariyaan actress makes shocking revelations
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a huge fight as the actress gets insecure of her husband talking to Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nineties actress Tabu to grace the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
Isha Malviya
Fans come out in support of Isha Malviya, by trending 'Brave and Humble Isha'
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”