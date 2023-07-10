Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal calls Khanzaadi friends!

Soniya

MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal is surely making her mark in Bigg Boss 17 and how! The actress is not scared to speak her mind and we saw a testimony of that in yesterday’s episode. 

There as an altercation in the house when Khanzaadi asked Jigna Vohra to let her help in the kitchen and the latter said that Soniya wanted to work in the kitchen and that’s why the duty was changed. However, Soniya continued to stand up for the right thing. Even when Khanzaadi started fighting with her, she still continued to explain the situation to her. She also told her that once she calls someone her friend, she means it. 

We could see Jigna and other inmates of the Dimag house talk about her as well. She even tried to make things fine with Jigna later. 

Meanwhile, it seems like she has understood the game well. When Bigg Boss called Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma for date therapy, she discussed with Mannara Chopra about how this is a game of relationships and they need to step out of their comfort zone and make friends.


 

