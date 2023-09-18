Bigg Boss 17: Surprising! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kanwalpreet Singh and wife Rampreet Arorato enter Salman Khan's show?

MUMBAI: Ever since Colors TV made the formal announcement that its most well-liked reality program will be returning, fans have been unable to contain their enthusiasm. Bigg Boss, widely regarded as India's top non-fiction program, will return the following month. New information about Kanika Mann being contacted for Bigg Boss 17 was revealed by popular news reports. However, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actor turned down the offer and chose to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Chand Jalne Laga.

Earlier, A source had told a popular news portal, "Yes, Kanika Mann has been approached for Bigg Boss 17. She has not accepted the offer yet. Unlike other seasons, Bigg Boss 17 will telecast from October 20, in the last leg of the month. There's still time for the show and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce the best contestants possible."

The production company has also extended an offer to Niharika Chouksey. The popular news reports said, "After Kanika Mann, the makers have approached yet another popular TV star. Niharkika Chouksey, who was recently seen in Star Plus' Faltu, has been offered the show. She has not responded to the offer but if things go as planned, she might be seen in BB 17 house. Contrary to the rumours, Ayesha Singh aka Sai is not doing the show."

The producers have started negotiations with yet another couple after Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, and Alice Kaushik, in connection with the theme of jodis vs. singles. The couple in talks is Kanwalpreet Singh and his wife.

"Kanwalpreet Singh and his wife Rampreet Kaur Arora have been approached for Bigg Boss 17. The duo is known for their cute videos on social media and will be a nice addition to the show, " a source told a media portal.

Kanwalpreet Singh is well-known for his parts in Channa Meraya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The gifted actor is preparing for Dil Dosti Deewangi, his Marathi film debut. In movies like Tamasha and Heropanti 2, he has worked. Given Kanwalpreet's comic timing and capacity to connect with viewers, a show like Bigg Boss looks like the ideal fit for him.

Credit:- Filmi beat