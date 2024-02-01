Bigg Boss 17: What! Rinku Dhawan shares cryptic post after her elimination, says “Unfair and Biased…”

In a shocking twist, Rinku got eliminated recently and the actress has not taken it well. She has called it unfair. The actress shared a cryptic post
Rinku

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan and the two are slowly gaining popularity.

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan tells Ankita Lokhande to lick her foot for this shocking reason

In a shocking twist, Rinku got eliminated recently and the actress has not taken it well. She has called it unfair. The actress shared a cryptic post that read, “Four Unfair Evictions of the season. 1. Neil - Nominated for entire season by contestants for no reason. 2. Rinku - though it was her time to leave but again, she was nominated by cheating and the entire lot was nominated by a single contestant." "3. Aishwarya - yahan to personal grudge nikala ek mandbudhdhi contestant ne. 4. Kon nikla hai dikh hi jayega. Unfair and Baised. Atleast fair hone ka naataak toh nahi kiya like last seasons,’

Check out her post here;

Talking about Mannara to a news portal, Rinku said, “I had a face off with Mannara twice during this season and they were because of her not having any control over what she speaks, and she doesn't realise what she is talking about. This is a flaw which I have told her about many times directly. It's a flaw and I do understand that it won't go away so easily.”

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan faints, is rushed out of the house due to medical emergency; is she evicted?

What are your thoughts on Rinku’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 


 

