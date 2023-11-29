Bigg Boss 17: What! Vicky Jain says his marriage to Ankita Lokhande is an investment, Isha Malviya reveals shocking details

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.

In the recent episode, Isha was heard sharing some shocking details of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s marriage. She is heard saying, “Vicky bhai and I were having an argument so I asked who believes in destiny and life. He told me, 'I don't believe in destiny'. So I told him that meeting Ankita di is what? Were you sure since childhood that you would marry Ankita Lokhande? He is like 'It is not destiny, it is also my investment.' I was shocked when I heard that. He told me that he came to Mumbai and made a few friends and those friends were mutual friends with Ankita and that is how we met, dated and got married. So he made friends who were mutual between him and Ankita di.”

Isha adds, “He tried the same thing with Orry, he doesn't even know his full name but he tried his best to influence him and befriend him so that he could play safe if Orry stayed in the house. Everybody is an investment for him.”

