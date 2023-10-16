Bigg Boss 17: Who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey? The Hyderabadi Gamer and Youtuber who is the focus of the first fight in season 17! Read to know more!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 20:02
Arun Srikanth

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey a popular gamer and a YouTuber personality,  also known as Achanak Bayanak Gaming has entered  the famous house, to start his new journey.

But who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey, is a gaming youtuber, who belongs from Hyderabad and is beloved for his personality. 

ALSO READ: Check out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhobal’s unknown facts!

Arun has over 288K subscribers, on youtube and he is a very authencialy Hyderabadi personality, and fans from the region are very happy, because this is the first time a personality from Hyderabad will be seen on the show. 

Enthusiastic supporters from Hyderabad are particularly excited as Arun Srikanth Mashetty's involvement ensures a captivating display of Hyderabadi culture and language on the national television platform.

Boasting an impressive following of over 598k on Instagram, Arun, a 27-year-old family man, is renowned as the go-to figure for entertainment. Alongside his beautiful wife and adorable daughter, he has become a popular personality in this realm.

The inception of Bigg Boss has ignited intense conflicts, and Arun found himself embroiled in significant disputes right from the first day.

It remains intriguing to witness the unfoldings of the new season.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! “I think ninety percent of them don’t know that there is a big gaming community; they are going to experience the power of gaming”, Arun Srikanth on meeting Salman Khan, Weekend ka Vaar and more!

Arun Srikanth Mahsettey Abhishek Kumar Udaariyaan bigg boss 17 Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bigg Boss Colors Voot Jio Cinema neil Aishwarya Ankita Lokhande MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manara Chopra Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 TejRan priyankit Isha Malviya Jigna Vora Abhishek Malhan Arun Srikant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 20:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua save Haider’s sister Kaynaat from getting the abortion?
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a...
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
MUMBAI :Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues...
Box office! Dhak Dhak had a below average weekend, whereas Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 attracted footfalls at the National cinema week, here are the collection of the weekend
MUMBAI :It was the national cinema day on Friday and the weekend was celebrated as National cinema week, well this week...
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
MUMBAI: Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues...
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
MUMBAI :Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and...
Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Exclusive! Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan to be guests on the show?
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
kajol
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua save Haider’s sister Kaynaat from getting the abortion?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Bigg Boss takes a dig at Vicky Jain for showing so much interest in Dimaag section this irks wife Ankita Lokhande
Kushal Tandon
Must Read: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s INTENSE ROMANCE on-screen seems to be the driving factor of Sony TV’s Barsatein!
1
Audience Verdict: Is Pakhi justified in calling Malti Devi a STRANGER in the Kapadia Mansion?
Aishwarya Khare
Nimisha Vakharia and Aishwarya Khare share their views on the auspicious festival Navratri