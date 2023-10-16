Bigg Boss 17: Who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey? The Hyderabadi Gamer and Youtuber who is the focus of the first fight in season 17! Read to know more!

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey a popular gamer and a YouTuber personality, also known as Achanak Bayanak Gaming has entered the famous house, to start his new journey.

But who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey, is a gaming youtuber, who belongs from Hyderabad and is beloved for his personality.

Arun has over 288K subscribers, on youtube and he is a very authencialy Hyderabadi personality, and fans from the region are very happy, because this is the first time a personality from Hyderabad will be seen on the show.

Enthusiastic supporters from Hyderabad are particularly excited as Arun Srikanth Mashetty's involvement ensures a captivating display of Hyderabadi culture and language on the national television platform.

Boasting an impressive following of over 598k on Instagram, Arun, a 27-year-old family man, is renowned as the go-to figure for entertainment. Alongside his beautiful wife and adorable daughter, he has become a popular personality in this realm.

The inception of Bigg Boss has ignited intense conflicts, and Arun found himself embroiled in significant disputes right from the first day.

It remains intriguing to witness the unfoldings of the new season.

