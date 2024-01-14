Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Abhishek Kumar earns 70% more than the winning price; his total earnings will make your jaws drop

But do you know in the 84 days staying in the Bigg Boss 17 house, do you know how much Abhishek has earned so far?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 08:15
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Recently we saw a nasty altercation between Samarth-Abhishek-Isha, where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth hard. Due to his actions, Abhishek was evicted from the house due to this. Now after Abhishek’s father requested the makers and the Udaariyaan actor himself apologize as well. Abhishek has now re-entered the house

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan tells Ankita Lokhande to lick her foot for this shocking reason

But do you know in the 84 days staying in the Bigg Boss 17 house, do you know how much Abhishek has earned so far? The amount is sure to knock your socks off. Reportedly, the Udaariyaan actor has already earned a whopping Rs 60 lakhs so far, while the winning amount of Bigg Boss is Rs 50 Lakhs.

Abhishek seems to be the finalist of the season and while he stays on for another 5 weeks, he will be earning Rs 85 lakhs, which is 70% higher than the winning amount.

As per the above, Abhisek is getting Rs 70 k per day to stay in the BB 17 house.

Also Read-Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)

Recently, Abhishek came into the focus after Samarth and Isha mocked his mental health. Many celebs came forward in his support.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 


    
 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Rekha: A Journey from Struggles to Stardom
MUMBAI: Rekha, a name synonymous with timeless beauty and legendary performances, has etched her place in Bollywood...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay questions Aaradhna's character after her secret meetings with Reyansh
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: Woah! Chaddha gives birth to a baby boy?
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Purvi Unwittingly Enters a Web of Old Revenge in RV's Marriage
MUMBAI: ZEE TV's popular serial "Kumkum Bhagya" is set to unravel a gripping drama as Purvi, portrayed by Rachi Sharma...
Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Amruta and Virat Unite to Confront Rajeev
MUMBAI : In the ZEE Hindi TV serial "Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye" (KMTMG), the plot takes an intense turn as Amruta,...
Must Read! Sanjay Gupta's Take on Tiger 3 and Jawan Box Office Clash: Timing Matters
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, box office clashes often spark discussions about the success and performance...
Recent Stories
Rekha
Must Read! Rekha: A Journey from Struggles to Stardom
Latest Video
Related Stories
Geetanjali
Wow! Geetanjali Mishra Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane: Kite Flying, a Nostalgic Year-Round Passion
Rahul
Must Read! Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya and Kishwer Merchant Stand by Abhishek Kumar Amidst Heated Altercation with Isha Malviya
Falaq
What! Falaq Naaz Criticizes Vicky Jain's Mother for Slamming Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss
Sreerama
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more
Utkarsh
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped
Sheezan
Sad! Sheezan Khan for the first time talks about his stay in jail “I had planned to commit suicide and decided when and how to do it when my bail was rejected”