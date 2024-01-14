Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Abhishek Kumar earns 70% more than the winning price; his total earnings will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI: Recently we saw a nasty altercation between Samarth-Abhishek-Isha, where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth hard. Due to his actions, Abhishek was evicted from the house due to this. Now after Abhishek’s father requested the makers and the Udaariyaan actor himself apologize as well. Abhishek has now re-entered the house

But do you know in the 84 days staying in the Bigg Boss 17 house, do you know how much Abhishek has earned so far? The amount is sure to knock your socks off. Reportedly, the Udaariyaan actor has already earned a whopping Rs 60 lakhs so far, while the winning amount of Bigg Boss is Rs 50 Lakhs.

Abhishek seems to be the finalist of the season and while he stays on for another 5 weeks, he will be earning Rs 85 lakhs, which is 70% higher than the winning amount.

As per the above, Abhisek is getting Rs 70 k per day to stay in the BB 17 house.

Recently, Abhishek came into the focus after Samarth and Isha mocked his mental health. Many celebs came forward in his support.

