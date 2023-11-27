Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 14:24
Salman

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

Just like everyone wants to know what Orry does for a living, Salman too asked him the question. He gave many funny answers but what caught Salman’s attention was when he said that he made 20-30 lakhs only for posing for selfies and pictures. Salman reacted saying, “Kuch seekh Salman, duniya kahaan se kahaan chali gayi yaar. You get paid for selfies, why am I not doing this? What is their profit in this?”

Orry then said, “I use three phones, one for morning, one for afternoon and one for night. So that the batteries don’t discharge” Salman questions him why he needs so many phones, to this he replies, “There are a lot of benefits of good pictures. The moment lasts, and pictures stay lifelong. Accha edit karo, accha photo dalo.” when Salman asks him for whom he uploads these pictures, Orry adds, “For whom do you upload these pictures?” Orry replied, “Duniya ke bachhon ko. I am doing all this for them. One day there will be 1000 Orrys. I am preparing for this.”

When Orry was in the house, the Dil, Dimag and Dum house members had to organise a party for Orry and the best would win the task. Orry eventually chose ‘Dil’ house as the winner.

Also Read-Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

Orry Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Tehelka Jigna Vohra KhaanZaadi TV news bigg boss 17 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 14:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
MUMBAI: Sharmin Saigal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently got married! The director of the multinational...
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
MUMBAI: Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, Pashmina is an...
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia...
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
MUMBAI: In tonight's gripping episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' tensions escalate as Anurag wants to voluntarily leave...
OMG! Rani Mukerji reveals after the release of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, there were many divorces, “It is very important to talk about…”
MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji is one of the finest Indian film actresses. She has won millions of hearts with her women...
What!!! New woman to enter Anuj’s life post his separation with Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nishant
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
1
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
Anurag
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
Tina
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta gives a glimpse of her birthday in Dubai, check it out
Shabir
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
Sheezan Khan
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field