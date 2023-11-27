Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.

Just like everyone wants to know what Orry does for a living, Salman too asked him the question. He gave many funny answers but what caught Salman’s attention was when he said that he made 20-30 lakhs only for posing for selfies and pictures. Salman reacted saying, “Kuch seekh Salman, duniya kahaan se kahaan chali gayi yaar. You get paid for selfies, why am I not doing this? What is their profit in this?”

Orry then said, “I use three phones, one for morning, one for afternoon and one for night. So that the batteries don’t discharge” Salman questions him why he needs so many phones, to this he replies, “There are a lot of benefits of good pictures. The moment lasts, and pictures stay lifelong. Accha edit karo, accha photo dalo.” when Salman asks him for whom he uploads these pictures, Orry adds, “For whom do you upload these pictures?” Orry replied, “Duniya ke bachhon ko. I am doing all this for them. One day there will be 1000 Orrys. I am preparing for this.”

When Orry was in the house, the Dil, Dimag and Dum house members had to organise a party for Orry and the best would win the task. Orry eventually chose ‘Dil’ house as the winner.

Also Read-Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

