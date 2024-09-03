Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in all praises for Nitanshi Goel's Performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', says 'Its a treat to watch the film

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 19:54
Munawar

MUMBAI: At the tender age of her career, Nitanshi Goel, an award-winning Indian teen actress and social media influencer, has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. With an impressive following of 10 Million on Instagram, she has become the youngest Indian actress to achieve such a massive social media presence. She has excelled with her performances in movies and web shows like MS Dhoni, Indu Sarkar, Inside Edge 2, Posham Pa, and many more.

Nitanshi's recent cinematic endeavor, 'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao, has left audiences spellbound with her extraordinary portrayal. The film, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Despande, revolves around the accidental swap of two newlywed brides during a train journey to their respective homelands.

In 'Laapataa Ladies,' Nitanshi Goel brings her A-game to the screen with her role as Phool Kumari. Her performance as a rural woman is both raw and immaculate, resonating with audiences who appreciate authenticity in storytelling. Phool Kumari has become a beloved character, and Nitanshi's ability to breathe life into her roles has solidified her reputation as a promising actress in the industry.

Adding to the acclaim, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently took to Instagram to shower praise on Nitanshi's work in 'Laapataa Ladies.' In a story post, Munawar lauded the film as a must-watch, expressing how it evoked a range of emotions, from smiles to laughter and tears. Munawar specifically commended Nitanshi Goel for her commendable portrayal of Phool Kumari, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess.

Sharing the screen with Nitanshi in 'Laapataa Ladies' is Sparsh Srivastava, who complements her performance with his own captivating portrayal. Together, they create a magnetic on-screen chemistry that adds depth and charm to the film's narrative.

With 'Laapataa Ladies' already gracing the cinemas, Nitanshi Goel has undoubtedly left an indelible mark with her enchanting performance. Munawar Faruqui's endorsement further elevates the film's status, making it a must-watch for audiences seeking a blend of compelling storytelling and exceptional acting. As Nitanshi continues to shine in the industry, her future projects are eagerly anticipated, promising more cinematic magic and memorable performances.
 

bigg boss 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Nitanshi Goel Laapataa Ladies MS Dhoni Indu Sarkar Inside Edge 2 Posham Pa Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Jyoti Despande Phool Kumari Sparsh Srivastava TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 19:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his daughters on screen
MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been...
Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie ‘...
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in all praises for Nitanshi Goel's Performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', says 'Its a treat to watch the film
MUMBAI: At the tender age of her career, Nitanshi Goel, an award-winning Indian teen actress and social media...
Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth
MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is the current talk of the town as the movie has hit the big screens on this Friday; the movie...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors
MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 : Exclusive! YouTuber Tushar Silawat to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his daughters on screen
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani appendicitis surgery is successful wife says doctor advised two weeks of rest
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani’s mother suggests a smart business idea as an alternative career option!
Love Singh
Actor Love Singh enjoys the reunion with Udaariyan actors Ankit, Priyanka, Abhishek and others
Aman Gupta
Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta responds firmly amid criticism from Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal
Superstar Singer 3
Sony Entertainment Television Brings Viewers Fresh Weekend Programming with the launch of Superstar Singer 3 and Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge
Jhanak
Jhanak: Hiba Nawab looks like an angel as she transforms into a CHRISTIAN BRIDE for the upcoming sequence!