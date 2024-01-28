Bigg Boss 17: Woah! Neil Bhatt gives 3 reasons to SLAP Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

Now Bharti and Harsh had come to host a fun segment. Even Abdu had come but after his exit, things got a little interesting as Bharti and Harsh announced a game.

According to the game, one contestant comes, will call out another contestant and gives 3 reasons why they should be slapped.

In this, Neil was called who then called out Ankita. In the 3 reasons that he had to give, he said that Ankita was ‘Nihayti Besharam’ (extremely shameless), Badtameez (had no manners), and feels that Ankita is simply fake. Meanwhile, Ankita tried to interrupt his reason but Neil kept coming back with what he had to say.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.