Bigg Boss 17: Woah! Neil Bhatt gives 3 reasons to SLAP Ankita Lokhande

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like

Now Bharti and Harsh had come to host a fun segment. Even Abdu had come but after his exit, things got a little interesting as Bharti and Harsh announced a game.

According to the game, one contestant comes, will call out another contestant and gives 3 reasons why they should be slapped.

In this, Neil was called who then called out Ankita. In the 3 reasons that he had to give, he said that Ankita was ‘Nihayti Besharam’ (extremely shameless), Badtameez (had no manners), and feels that Ankita is simply fake. Meanwhile, Ankita tried to interrupt his reason but Neil kept coming back with what he had to say.

It will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.

 

 

 

 

bigg boss 17 Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Isha Malviya Sana Khan Rinku Dhawan Sunny Arya Khanzaadi Soniya Bansal MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ankita Lokhande Arun Mashetty Mannara Chopra Abhishek Kumar Bigg Boss 17 grand finale TellyChakkar
