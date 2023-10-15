Bigg Boss 17: Youtube Sunny Arya, Model Soniya Bansal and Khanzaadi aka Firoza enter the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan pranks Sunny!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

We previously gave you the update, Salman Khan began the season with a blockbuster performance with a medley of their performance.

Youtuber Sunny Arya,Actor and model Soniya Bansal and Rapper Khaanzaadi aka Firoza were next contestants to enter.

Salman Khan played quite the prank on Sunny as he let his wife Deepika think that he was going to be handcuffed with Firoza.

Sunny and Firoza also have to be handcuffed as per Bigg Boss next instruction, but as Salman said that it was also a prank, so it’s not really clear.

Anurag Dhobhal, aka Babu Bhai aka UK 07 who is a mega social media star was the next to enter the house.

Journmalist Jigna Vohra and TV star couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also entered the house.

Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter the show, she gave quite a sizzling performance.

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant. TV’s power couple, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, and social media star Navid Sole were the next.

We also revealed that the house is divided into 3 houses this team, Dil, Dimag, and Dam, and all the houses will have special qualities, with connections, strategies, and strength.

