Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra shares one thing she absolutely loves doing in Mumbai 'late at night', WATCH VIDEO

Post Bigg Boss 17, Mannara has been papped in several places and fans are super excited to catch a glimpse of the lady who brought a lot of entertainment and zeal to the show!
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 12:27
Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra’s popularity doubled ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 17!  She emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 was loved by the audience and fans. Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts. Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

Post Bigg Boss 17, Mannara has been papped in several places and fans are super excited to catch a glimpse of the lady who brought a lot of entertainment and zeal to the show!

Also Read- Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

Mannara has a huge fan following and she never fails to entertain them with her pictures, and videos. Recently the actress shared an interesting video where she is seen sitting in her car and having ‘kulhar wali chai’ and that too late at night! She is heart saying in the video that she absolutely loves drinking it after her shoots on her way home. 

Check out her video here;

What are your thoughts on Mannara’s video? Have you tried the Kulhar wali chai yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Mannara has been part of a Hindi film titled Zid and in several South Indian movies.

ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mannara Chopra Priyanka Chopra Ankita Lokhande photoshoot Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 12:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gopi Bahu’s laptop washing to Gorilla falling in love with Thapki: Top 5 TV shows which made us say ‘Kuch Bhi’
MUMBAI: Television in an entertainment medium and there are many daily soaps which present some interesting twists and...
Operation Valentine review: Varun Tej starrer will force you to have operation on your brain and all other senses
MUMBAI: It is the Vibe of a republic and patriotism in Indian cinema, earlier we have seen movie Fighter that has...
Karan Johar Champions Untold Stories in the Powerful Teaser of Prime Video’s Upcoming Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan
MUMBAI: Prime Video, along with ace filmmaker Karan Johar, today revealed a powerful teaser for their upcoming Amazon...
Surbhi Chandna spotted at the airport departing for her wedding; Says ‘Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai’
MUMBAI: Actress Surbhi Chandna was seen leaving for her March 1, 2024, wedding earlier today at the Mumbai airport. The...
Shark Tank India 3: Amit Jain's STARTLING taunt leaves Aman Gupta stunned; Says ‘Apni boat pe break lagao’
MUMBAI: Pitchers Shreya Bansal and Prateek Kedia were shown pitching their yoga mat brand in a recent episode of Shark...
Rumors Abound: Ambani's Lavish Gesture to Rihanna, gifts her a diamond Studded Umbrella
MUMBAI: Speculations are swirling in the media regarding a purported grand gesture from Anant Ambani, youngest son of...
Recent Stories
Operation Valentine
Operation Valentine review: Varun Tej starrer will force you to have operation on your brain and all other senses
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kuch bhi
Gopi Bahu’s laptop washing to Gorilla falling in love with Thapki: Top 5 TV shows which made us say ‘Kuch Bhi’
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna spotted at the airport departing for her wedding; Says ‘Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai’
Shark Tank India 3
Shark Tank India 3: Amit Jain's STARTLING taunt leaves Aman Gupta stunned; Says ‘Apni boat pe break lagao’
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma
#SuKarDaVyah: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s detailed WEDDING ITINERARY is winning hearts all over the internet; netizens call her the most ‘CHILLED BRIDE’
Krushal Ahuja
Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja gives a glimpse of something special that happened in 2024, check it out
Isha
Isha Malviya reveals how she was offered her debut show ‘Udaariyaan’; says ‘I thought it was a fake casting call’