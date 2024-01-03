Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra shares one thing she absolutely loves doing in Mumbai 'late at night', WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra’s popularity doubled ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 17! She emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 was loved by the audience and fans. Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts. Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

Post Bigg Boss 17, Mannara has been papped in several places and fans are super excited to catch a glimpse of the lady who brought a lot of entertainment and zeal to the show!

Also Read- Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

Mannara has a huge fan following and she never fails to entertain them with her pictures, and videos. Recently the actress shared an interesting video where she is seen sitting in her car and having ‘kulhar wali chai’ and that too late at night! She is heart saying in the video that she absolutely loves drinking it after her shoots on her way home.

Check out her video here;

What are your thoughts on Mannara’s video? Have you tried the Kulhar wali chai yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Mannara has been part of a Hindi film titled Zid and in several South Indian movies.

ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.