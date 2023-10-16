Bigg Boss 17's ,Munawar Faruqui breaks the internet on the first day itself; check out the deets

MUMBAI: India’s One of the Biggest Stand Up Comedian, Munawar Faruqui has begun his journey towards the Bigg Boss trophy. The First Day First Show of Bigg Boss 17 was aired last night and the contestants were officially introduced to the world.

Along with airing the contestants’ introductions and entries on television, Colors TV released their introduction videos on social media too. A total of seventeen contestants entered the house, and Colors made an equivalent posting of introduction videos on Instagram. Fans instantly began showering their support for their favourites but one contestant is already proving to be ahead in the race of support and adoration. Yes! It is Munawar Faruqui himself!

The introduction video of Munawar on Colors’ Instagram has so far received the highest number of views and likes among all seventeen contestants! The video showcases Munawar looking dapper, and his fun and entertaining side is evident in the video too.

This is a clear indication that Munawar is in the lead when it comes to a loyal fan base, and it shows that his entry has stirred up a lot of curiosity among viewers of the show.

If Munawar’s entry has already broken a record, we can only imagine how many more records will be broken by Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui!

 

