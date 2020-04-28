Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik gets hitched amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik is in the news for his personal life. The actor has shared his marriage pictures on his facebook page where he is seen taking pheras. He tied the knot with Arpita, who hails from Aligarh. The wedding took place on April 26 in Noida. In addition, the duo donated their wedding expenses to the PM Cares Fund.

Their marriage was fixed before the lockdown, and they were supposed to take pheras on the same date in a grand ceremony. However, they now got married on their terrace in the presence of their family members.

Talking to a news publication Ashutosh said, 'We did all the rituals including pheras at my place. From my side it was only my mother and sister and from Arpita's side only two of them attended our wedding. This will be memorable for me. And now I believe all wedding should happen like this where their is no show shaa. I can't reveal the amount but whatever we have kept for our wedding we mutually decided to give it to PM relief fund.'

Have a look at the video.

Credits: SpotboyE