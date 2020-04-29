'Bigg Boss 2' winner Ashutosh Kaushik gets married on terrace

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 2" and "Roadies 5" winner Ashutosh Kaushik tied the knot amid lockdown on his terrace.

Ashutosh got married to his fiancee Arpita on April 26 in the lockdown, according to a media report.

The former reality show winner got married in a hindu ceremony among his family members. A string of videos from his wedding celebrations were shared on Facebook.

The clip shows Ashutosh dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while his bride is seen in a traditional red lehenga. The priest, who is commencing the wedding ritual is seen sporting a facemask.

He captioned the video: "Lockdown mai finally lockdown hua. (In lockdown got locked down finally)."

Ashutosh first won the season five of "Roadies" in 2007 and a year later he took bag the trophy for the season two of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss".

He has also appeared in films like "Zila Ghaziabad" and "Kismat Love Paisa Dilli".