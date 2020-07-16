Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, as an outsider, feels secure around Salman Khan; deets inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just an actor, but he's also a humanitarian, host, painter and, of course, a successful producer. As his last role, Khan has given opportunities to several newcomers in entering the film industry. And for those he hasn't, they have been grateful to the actor for boosting their careers. Something similar is also the case of Gautam Gulati, who rose to fame with his stint inside the Bigg Boss 8 house and eventually won it. In a recent conversation with Navbharat Times, the actor revealed how he, as an outsider, has always felt safe around Salman Khan.

The actor revealed how while he has faced a lot of struggles and ordeals in the past, Salman Khan trusted him and gave him an opportunity. For those unaware, Gautam will be seen alongside Khan in his upcoming action entertainer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Raving praises on the Dabangg actor, he said, "Now I am working with Salman Khan Films. After 13 years of hard work, I feel secure. Salman Khan has trusted my talent. As an outsider, now I feel that yes there is a helping hand and that is Salman Khan."

Further, recalling how Salman offered him a film, Gautam said, "I met Salman Khan at a party a few months ago. He asked me what am I doing, to which, I told that I'm not getting the kind of films I want to do. Some releases are stuck. He then asked me to work with him, I could not believe it. When I asked again, he said - yes, of course, take this number."

Gautam added, "Within the next 4 days, his team gave me my look for the film. There are no big rules in working with Salman. Salman made a commitment and I got a call the next day. He introduced me to his team and Prabhu Deva. I will remember for a lifetime how Salman picked up an outsider. I spoke to him on Friday, got selected on Monday and started shooting from Tuesday. My fate had changed in just a week. Big people in the film industry should be like Salman Khan."

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

