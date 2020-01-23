Bigg Boss 9: Down memory lane with Prince Narula

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is known as the king of reality shows, as he has won almost every reality show on television. From being the winner of Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss to Nach Baliye, the young lad has come a long way.

Prince is very connected to his fans. His journey in the BB9 house was loved by fans. They have come up with a post that will take you down memory lane.

Well, talking about Prince's journey in BB, the best moment would be the proposal for Yuvika by making a heart-shaped paratha. Later, the couple also won Nach Baliye. They were seen in Splitsvilla and Love School also.

Even his friendship with Suyyash Rai and Kishwar was loved by fans.

Have a look at the post.