Bigg Boss 9 fame Suyyash Rai talks about his not-so-favourite contestant in the current season

MUMBAI: Recently, Bigg Boss 9 contestant Suyyash Rai, in a conversation with the Times of India, shared his view on the latest season.

The actor revealed how fights and arguments have been common in all the seasons; however, in Bigg Boss 13, all the contestants have taken it to some different level altogether. Further, Suyyash pointed out the number of injuries that have happened over a week and stated how all the Bigg Boss 9 contestants were made to sign a clause that didn’t allow them to hit anyone, or else they were bound to pay a fine of Rs 5 crore. However, in Bigg Boss 13, the channel isn’t taking any strict action as per him.

Upon being asked to choose his favourite contestant, Suyyash Rai confessed that he doesn’t like his friend Rashami Desai’s game because all her conversations only revolve around Sidharth Shukla. He was quoted as saying, ‘I am not liking Rashami Desai. She is my friend and we live in the same building in Mumbai. She is a strong and independent woman but, in the house, she is not letting that side of her personality come out. Every conversation of hers is revolving around Siddharth Shukla.’

Well, meanwhile, Siddharth has been hospitalized owing to his health issues, and Paras will make a reentry in the house in tonight’s episode.

Credits: SpotboyE