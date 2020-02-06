Bigg Boss is all about Siddarth and Asim; fans claim that the show runs on them

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Asim are the two most popular and strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The two have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Their fans are like SRK and Salman fans who keep fighting for them on social media.

But the trend that's going on, on social media, it is easy to judge that these two have very serious backing of their fans. Almost every day we have some hashtags trending for these two. We also witness fan wars, just like today. Asim and Sidharth Shukla's fans were fighting on Twitter to bag the top spot in trends. It was #SidharthKeAsliFans versus #AsimKeAsliFans

Now on a fan a page the fans of Siddarth and Asim shared a edited video where they showed the two glimpses in the house and how they have ruled the bigg boss winner and why these two are the deserving contestants to win the show.

Check out the video below :