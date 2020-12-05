Bigg Boss: Biggest Cry Babies of all times

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss automatically associates with high drama and lowly scheming. An important aspect of both can often be the ability to shed copious tears at the drop of a hat. It is a gameplan that has served many contestants well, over 14 seasons.

IANS picks the best Cry Babies of the show, across all seasons. We have arranged the lot in reverse chronological order.

JASMIN BHASIN

As soon as she entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss, she was seen getting hyper over the smallest things such as washing clothes. A teary-eyed Jasmin was pacified by her friends Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and she shared that she got to know in the show how difficult it is to wash clothes. The "Naagin" actress was later seen breaking down during a task, as well as on her best friend Aly Goni's entry and exit.