News

Bigg Boss: Biggest Cry Babies of all times

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2020 05:05 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss automatically associates with high drama and lowly scheming. An important aspect of both can often be the ability to shed copious tears at the drop of a hat. It is a gameplan that has served many contestants well, over 14 seasons.

IANS picks the best Cry Babies of the show, across all seasons. We have arranged the lot in reverse chronological order.

JASMIN BHASIN

As soon as she entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss, she was seen getting hyper over the smallest things such as washing clothes. A teary-eyed Jasmin was pacified by her friends Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and she shared that she got to know in the show how difficult it is to wash clothes. The "Naagin" actress was later seen breaking down during a task, as well as on her best friend Aly Goni's entry and exit.

Tags BB14 BB 14 BB 14 Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla Sara Gurpal Nishant Singh Malkhani Jaan Kumar Sanu Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Ejaz Khan Jasmin Bhasin Sidharth Shukla Gauhar Khan Hina Khan Shehnaaz Gill Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Akanksha Puri Pavitra and Paras break-up Colors tv Colors' VOOT Select Voot TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest