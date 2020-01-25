Bigg Boss blames Vishal ,Paras for cancelation of task: BiggBoss 13 :24th Januray 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: Shehnaz decides to shift her bed Asim offers her and tells her not to change her decision otherwise she will be considered weak. Shehnaz tells Arti that she feels scared of Sid. Vishal supports her Arti defends herself. Biggboss scolds Vishal as the worst Sanchalak in the history of Bigg boss. Vishal will not play any immunity task as punishment next day.

Sid tease Paras and Rashmi for twinning. Bigg boss asks the housemate list of sadasya names because of whom the maximum task got canceled. for a long time their huge fight between family members blaming each other. Bigboss gets angry and announces Paras and Vishal are responsible for the cancelation of a task and they have to perform all duties till the next announcement. Paras goes to have a word with Asim and he ignores verbal arguments between both continues.