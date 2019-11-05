Bigg Boss: Check out the contestants who have been shown the door

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.



One of the contestants to constantly make headlines is Sidharth Shukla. Now, there have been reports that he is going to pay a price today for losing his temper. Bigg Boss is going to throw him out of the show for hurting Mahira Sharma in a task. His aggressive actions will cause Mahira to fall on the ground and hurt her head. With immediate effect, Bigg Boss will eliminate Sidharth Shukla from the show. However, this is not the first time that a contestant is getting evicted from the show for his/her aggressive behaviour. Here's the list of stars who were shown the door for crossing a line in the house.



Ajaz Khan: The actor who was a part of Bigg Boss 7 was eliminated soon after he attacked fellow housemate Ali Quli Mirza. In a fit of anger, he pinned down Ali and even tried to strangle him.



Puneet Issar: Veteran star Puneet Issar showed off his aggressive side as he charged at Aarya Babbar in Bigg Boss 8. During a task, Puneet lost his cool and charged at Aarya with full force. Bigg Boss had to stop the task and Puneet was eliminated.



Kushal Tandon: Another fight that took place in Bigg Boss 7 was between Kushal Tandon, Tanishaa Mukherjee and VJ Andy. The TV star had a violent stance and that got him eliminated from the show.



Imam Siddiqui: The self-proclaimed talent manager had his weird ways of staying in the news. He went overboard when he tried to annoy Aashka Goradia by wearing a nude suit. Imam then displayed his aggressive behaviour by breaking Bigg Boss' property that led to his eviction.



Kamaal R Khan: The critic got highly ridiculed for his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house in season 3. His fight with Rohit Verma where he threw a bottle at him irked Bigg Boss and he was asked to the leave the show.



Pooja Mishra: In season 5, Pooja Mishra created havoc with her aggressive behaviour. She allegedly charged assault at co-contestant Siddharth Bhardwaj and then she was shown the door by Bigg Boss.



Credit: SpotboyE.com