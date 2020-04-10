Bigg Boss : Check out the TB video when Raja Chaudhary and Sambhavna Seth had a massive fight!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been one of the best reality shows on television. The show that started in the year 2008 is a brand today. Every year the contestants of the show have grabbed the headlines and are remembered for their game and fights in the house.

Let’s do a slight rewind to Bigg Boss Season 2 which is considered as one of the best seasons. The host of the show was Shilpa Shetty and we had contestants like Raja Chaudhary, Sambhavna Seth, Payal Rohatgi, Rahul Mahajan, Monica Bedi etc.

Since the start, Sambhavna and Payal used to keep having fights and never got along, and Raja too used to keep having fights with all the contestants.

Now we came across a video of one the fights between Raja and Sambhavna. In which Raja is telling the actress to sleep outside and not sleep in the same room, to which she refuses to do so.

And Raja to get back at her pours a bucket of water on her bed so that she wouldn’t be able to sleep on the bed and will be forced to sleep on the sofa or elsewhere.

But Sambhavna doesn’t give in to it and she goes and sits on Raja’s bed, and challenges him that whatever happens, she will sleep here only.

At one point when the actress takes a bucket of water to pour on Raja’s bed and the both have a bad tiff.

Well, the video will take you down the memory lane of this season, from Sambhavna – Raja – Payal fights to Rahul- Monica and Payal’s love story the show had made a lot of headlines then.

Sambhavna was considered as of the strongest contestants of the show and her eviction came as a surprise to many, and MTV Roadies 5 winner Ashutosh was the winner of this season whereas Raja was the first runner up.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com