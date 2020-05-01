Bigg Boss: Check out what special thing Manveer did for Manu

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been one of the best reality shows on television. The show that started in the year 2008 is a brand today. Every year the contestants of the show have grabbed the headlines and are remembered for their game and fights in the house.

Let’s do a slight rewind to Bigg Boss Season 10 which was a controversial season, and the host Salman was fed up of this season.

This was the first time when the gates of Bigg Boss we're open for the commoners and they played against the celebrities and it turned out to be the most controversial season of all time.

With contestants like Swai Om and Priyanka Jaaga who created havoc in the house brought down to Salman threatening to quit the show.

But then in this season where we had constant fights, we had two contestants which gave the audiences major friendship goals.

The two contestants were Manu and Manveer and both were the finalist of the show. Where Manveer was the winner, Manveer emerged as 3rd runner up of the show.

Their friendship was so pure and true and within no time they were known as the Jay and Veeru of the Bigg Boss house.

In the video, you can see how for a Task Manveer cut his beard and got a new look, and one can hear Manu saying that he is blessed to have a friend like Manveer.

On the other hand, Manveer is seen talking that if Manu wouldn’t have supported him in the game he wouldn’t have come this far and become a finalist on the show.

It was good to see that in a house like Bigg Boss where friendship is taken for granted two people set the stakes of friendship high and remained the same till the end.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, BIGG BOSS, VOOT, Big Brother Universe)