Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan out on bail after getting arrested for spreading communal hatred

MUMBAI: Ajaz Khan, who was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, recently made headlines for the wrong reasons. He was recently arrested for spreading communal hatred through a new video on Twitter. In the video, the BB 7 contestant was seen using obscene language and talking about the ongoing health crisis. Following which, Twitterati’s raised the objection and had started #ArrestAjazKhan trend on Twitter. Later, Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on 18 April and was charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities.

Now, the latest development about Ajaz Khan case is that the Bigg Boss 7 star is out on bail and has taken to Twitter to thank everyone for their good wishes, what’s more in his Tweet is that he also mentioned, justice has prevailed. He Tweet, “Thank you for all your prayers & good wishes. Justice has prevailed. My gratitude to my lawyers Nazneen Khatri and Zoheb Shaikh. #LoveYouAll”

Ajaz Khan was summoned by the Khar police station for a statement post and was released on bail. Confirming Ajaz’s arrest, the police officials had confirmed in a statement, “He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com