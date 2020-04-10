Bigg Boss fame Deepak Thakur gears up for his new project

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss. He was seen in Season 12 of the show.

He was also seen in MTV Ace of Space.

And now, Deepak is gearing up for his next project. He will soon be seen in a music video. After coming out of Bigg Boss, he did a music video titled Kesariya Balam with Somi Khan and bhajan samrat Anup Jalot.

Now, Deepak is all set to launch another music video titled Le Udaan. The video is presented by Mika Singh. Deepak shared the poster of the same on his social media handle. He captioned it, "Leudaan ?? ??Coming soon,Thoda intzaar maariye fir suroo se udaan Badwayenge aaplogo ko hm thanks to @musicandsoundofficial aur Thanks to @mikasingh bhaiya love u Awesome Lyrics:- @kulgaurav_sheetal Music:- @nikhilbaakre14 @shaan.5 Poster Ka fotuu chhorey ne khincha hai:- @shubham_sonu_photography.

Take a look.