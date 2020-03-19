Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu's father gets an extortion call

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu is a popular name in the entertainment world. The singer is known for participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The singer-actress is going through a tough time. According to the media reports, Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu has received a threat from an extortionist. If he fails to pay the asked amount, the caller in question has threatened him, "Teri family ko mar doonga agar tumne paise nahin diye."

Kesar Matharu has filed a police complaint at Oshiwara. When contacted, he told SpotboyE.com, "Threat calls mujhe aaye hai, Jasleen ko nahi. Police uske baad dekhne aayi thi to check my building security. Woh aadmi mujhe aur meri family ko maar dene ki dhamki de raha tha. The call came more than once.”

Sr. PI from Oshiwara Police Stn Dayanand Bangar said, "Yes, complaint ki hai Matharu ne, we have initiated an inquiry. Aur details nahi de sakta." A source close to Jasleen told the portal that Jasleen hasn't stepped out of her house post her elimination from the Swayamvar interviews with the media on 12 March.

