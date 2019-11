MUMBAI: Nitibha Kaul was seen in Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner, where she played quite well. She entered the house as a commoner but soon became a celebrity.

From being a techie to one of the most popular social-media influencers, Nitibha Kaul’s journey has been inspirational. There is no doubt about the fact that Nitibha’s fashion game is always on point. Her social media is filled with pictures of her in sizzling bikinis.

Have a look at some of her most liked pictures!