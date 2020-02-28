Bigg Boss fame Sapna Chaudhary in VMate Holi Music Video

MUMBAI: New Delhi, 28th February’20: Trending short video platform VMate has roped in popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary for its Holi campaign #VMateAsliHolibaaz. The dancing diva stars in a music video, produced by VMate. The campaign will also see India’s top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani come together for the first time for a short movie.

In VMate’s Holi campaign, Sapna Chaudhary yet again enthralls in her ‘desi’ avatar. Shot in Mumbai’s Malad area, the song is set in a rural ambience. It presents the real essence of Holi in India, with people grooving to foot-tapping number and relishing on Samosas and Jalebis. Sapna can be seen sprinkling water and enjoying the festival of colours in the video. The theme behind the music video, which is slated to be released in the first week of March, is to express happiness and celebrate the diversity of VMate users.

Sapna is a known name in the entertainment industry, having featured in 11th season of Bigg Boss and Bollywood movies such as Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Speaking about the association withVMate, Sapna said, “VMate’s Holi song is great fun. VMate is an excellent platform that must be availed by people. They should come out and perform. It provides the right stage to display your talent and reach out to other like-minded people.”

VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said that Sapna was a “natural choice” for the music video, owing to her “desi vibes”. “It was a great and unique experience to have Sapna Chaudhary as part of our Holi music video. #VMateAsliHolibaaz is just the beginning, as we are committed to providing more fun doses to our audience. In near future, we intend to ink more such collaborations for creation of unique and exclusive content.”

Since its inception, VMate has come up with similar exciting campaigns, which have been adored especially by the young audience. Our previous campaigns witnessed massive participation and users won bumper prizes such as car, scooty and latest smartphones. For the recently-concluded #HappyValentinesDay campaign, which garnered over 8.5 million views, VMate collaborated with actress SunnyLeone. The#VMateFilmistancampaign was also a hit with more than 7.8 lakh people winning prizes worth Rs 2.65 crore.VMate’s popularity further surged following collaboration withNach Baliye Season 9. Many VMate creators, who are common people, are earning money with the help of videos and transforming their lives.