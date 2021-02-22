Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill announces the release date of her film

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is a popular star who enjoys a massive fan following. The singer-actress has been quite busy this week with her upcoming projects and more. Shehnaaz's Instagram handle has been full of announcements and endorsements. From collaborating on a new project with Badshah to announcing the release of her upcoming film with Diljeet Dosanjh, here's what Shehnaaz Gill has been up to this past week.

The diva took to her Instagram handle to promote the Moj app which is a new popular Indian video sharing site. She shared a video talking about what "Swag" is and how fans can "unlock their swag" by checking out some new filters on the app.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been fan favourites ever since their stint in Bigg Boss. Recently, the two featured in a new video, much to the delight of their fans, which promotes an onion hair oil. In the video, Sidharth tries to scare Shehnaaz about growing old in the video which eventually leads to a discussion about the oil. Shehnaaz shared the video with the hashtag "#SidnaazKiChampi". Sidnaaz was a ship name given to the pair by fans which is a mix of both their first names.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has quite a few upcoming projects lined up. The actress is all set to star in an upcoming music video with Badshah and Amit Uchana. The actress shared a couple of posts confirming this. She first shared a video of herself with Badshah and Amit Uchana in which she can be seen walking out of the door in slo-mo and pushing the two of them aside to take the center of the frame. The video features the two singers behind her looking bemused. The video plays along with the song Top Tucker playing in the background, which Badshah and Amit Uchana recently released together just last week. Shehnaaz shared the video with the caption, "Chalo dono side hatto es song ki footage bhi main hi lugi baby i’m #toptucker"

Shehnaaz Gill's movie with Diljit Dosanjh is also slated for a release this year. The upcoming film is set to be a comedy starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. The actress took to Instagram on February 19, to share a poster of her upcoming film confirming the release date of the movie.

