Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's one-year-old photo has an uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif's baby photo

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity escalated after her participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.

She has a huge fan following. She is popular as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, a childhood picture of the singer-actress is making headlines. Any guesses why? Well, her idol, Katrina Kaif too has a striking resemblance to Shehnaaz in her baby pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shared a picture of the singer-actress when she was just a year old. We can see her posing with her mom and dad. Sharing the picture, he captioned, "@shehnaazgill @badeshashehbaz @sukhpardhansukh

Purani photo Hai Jab Shehnaz one year ki thi".

Katrina Kaif's picture from the times she was a one-year-old baby have a striking resemblance. It seems calling Shehnaaz 'Punjab Di Katrina' after all does sound right. What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.

Take a look:

Credits: SpotboyE.com