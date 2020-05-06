News

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's one-year-old photo has an uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif's baby photo

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 12:26 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity escalated after her participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.  

She has a huge fan following. She is popular as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, a childhood picture of the singer-actress is making headlines. Any guesses why? Well, her idol, Katrina Kaif too has a striking resemblance to Shehnaaz in her baby pictures.  

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shared a picture of the singer-actress when she was just a year old. We can see her posing with her mom and dad. Sharing the picture, he captioned, "@shehnaazgill @badeshashehbaz @sukhpardhansukh

Purani photo Hai Jab Shehnaz one year ki thi". 

Katrina Kaif's picture from the times she was a one-year-old baby have a striking resemblance. It seems calling Shehnaaz 'Punjab Di Katrina' after all does sound right. What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.  

Take a look:  

Katrina

Tags Shehnaaz Gill Katrina Kaif Bigg Boss Santokh Singh Sukh Punjab Di Katrina Instagram TellyChakkar

