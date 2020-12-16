Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla heartily thanks his ardent fan on latter's touching gesture of celebrating the actor's birthday at an orphanage

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla ringed his Birthday recently. The actor celebrated his birthday on December 12. On Sidharth’s Birthday, his fans and well-wishers showered lots of love on the actor. They send him good wishes too.

Shukla’s Shona Shona co-actor Shehnaaz Gill also posted an adorable video with the actor to wish him.

A few days after Sid’s birthday, he replied to a sweet birthday wish sent by his fan. The actor penned a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ message for his fan as he celebrated the actor’s birthday.

One of Sidharth Shukla's fan shared a video and mentioned that he celebrated Sidharth’s Birthday at the Asha Kiran Orphanage with orphan kids. In the tweet, Sidharth’s fan explained that he was inspired by the actor’s good deeds of helping the needy and couldn’t think of anything better to celebrate the big day. The fan shared that the kids from the orphanage recognised Sidharth Shukla because of his serials.

Also Read: Paurashpur: Here is what actor Sahil Salathia has to say about his character in the thriller show

Wishing the actor, the fan shared the video and made the tweet on Twitter. The video sees orphan kids cutting a massive cream cake with a picture of Sidharth Shukla, celebrating the actor’s Birthday.

Replying to the sweet gesture from the fan, the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor commented on the tweet. He wrote, “That’s so wonderful of you God bless.”. Sidharth thanked the fan with folded hands and sent him blessings.

Meanwhile, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had a blast. He enjoyed his Birthday to the fullest, with close friends and family.

The actor also thanked all his fans for the sweet wishes and making his day wonderful.

Also Read: Jaan Kumar Sanu tweets AGAINST Rahul Vaidya's REENTRY in BB14

Credit: SpotboyE