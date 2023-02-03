Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan cannot hide her excitement as she buys a new house, Shiv Thakare comes to join the celebration

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular for her chemistry and obsession with Shalin Bhanot on the show.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The actress who made a name for herself in the TV show Imlie playing the titular role has another feather to add to her cap.

Recently we had reported about Sumbul Touqeer Khan purchasing a new house where she gave a glimpse to the fans on her Instagram profile.

Now, she has once again posted on her Instagram profile, showing how happy she is and also how her family is proud of her.

She is seen in the post with her father and sister. Along with them, we can also see that Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare was there to join in the celebration.

Check out the post below:

As we can see that there a lot of actors and team from her previous shows that were there to join in the celebration. Sumbul sure looks happy and her fans are excited for her as well.

