Bigg Boss famed Mandana Karimi’s ex-husband Gaurav Gupta gets engaged in Delhi; actress Smriti Khanna posts pictures

The couple divorced in 2021 and looks like Gaurav has found love again and got engaged in Delhi to Sahiba.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 09:43
MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the entertainment industry. She is not only an actress but also a model too. She is known for her stints in Bigg Boss, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum 3, Thar, and Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, which aired on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Mandana who gained immense fame for her stint on Bigg Boss and speaking her mind about Sajid Khan who was in the show this season was once married to Gaurav Gupta. The couple divorced in 2021 and looks like Gaurav has found love again and got engaged in Delhi to Sahiba. Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Smriti Khanna who is his sister-in-law shared pictures from the ceremony and captioned it, “What a beautiful evening filled with joy, love and laughter! Congratulations to the newly engaged couple @gauravsg @sahiba47. We’re so thrilled for both of you. This is the beginning of your happily ever after!”

Mandana who was married to businessman Gaurav for a brief period had filed a case of domestic violence against him but later withdrew it hoping to save the marriage but it was not meant to last. His brother Gautam spoke about the separation and previously told a news portal, “If we talk about the things she has done after her marriage with my brother Gaurav... But we don't want to make our family into a drama. Why react when people talk only about abuse and accusations? Mistakes can happen. People can be misled. But thank God it got over before something terribly dirty happened. Kahaaniyan sunoge toh to you will be shocked. It was all a disaster. Gaurav wouldn't care a damn about her, now.”

