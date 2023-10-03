Bigg Boss famed Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika ties the knot in a fairytale wedding, check out the stunning pictures

Jyotika, Rajat and Rubina shared some precious memories from the wedding that are simply spectacular.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:12
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik’s younger sister Jyotika got married to her fiance Rajat Sharma in an intimate wedding on March 9th in Shimla. The intimate, fairytale wedding took place amidst family members and friends. Jyotika, Rajat and Rubina shared some precious memories from the wedding that are simply spectacular.

Also Read- “Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why

Jyotika looked stunning in a bright red lehenga and her groom looked dapper in a sherwani. Jyotika grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her sister. 

Check out the breathtaking pictures below that are a proof of how much in love the couple is;

Jyotika and Rajat got engaged last year and looked like the perfect couple in love. They posed happily for the shutterbugs, take a look;

Sharing some beautiful pictures from the wedding, Rubina wrote, “Shubh Vivaah”

Also Read- Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

Rubina wore a gorgeous yellow salwar suit and posed with her hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-filmybeat

Rubina Dilaik Jyotika Rajat Sharma Shimla Bigg Boss 14 Abhinav Shukla Naagin TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bad Boy is grabbing the attention of the fans. The movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi...
Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness
MUMBAI : Australian cricketer Pat Cummins lost his mother today in Sydney after a prolonged illness. Cricket Australia...
Uorfi Javed gets Trolled again over This latest outfit, check out the Netizens’ reaction
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We bring to you netizens' hateful...
Confrontation! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Sai’s face-off
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Lovely! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sairat love witnessed once again, Ashwini happy seeing the couple hugging
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani” netizens on the new actress Amrin Qureshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pat Cummins
Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness
Shireen Mirza
Dharampatni actress Shireen Mirza is “stable and back home”, hubby Hasan Sartaj updates fans
Kajal
Kajal Chauhan speaks about her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with her co-star of Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’s Vibhav Roy.
Chirag Batliwala and Krishna Mukherjee
Awesome! Chirag Batliwala and Krishna Mukherjee to tie the knot in a Destination Wedding in Goa on This date, check out
Naagin 6
Exclusive! Vaishnavi Ganatra roped in for Naagin 6
Araham Sawant
Exclusive! Araham Sawant roped in for Naagin 6