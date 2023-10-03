Bigg Boss famed Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika ties the knot in a fairytale wedding, check out the stunning pictures

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik’s younger sister Jyotika got married to her fiance Rajat Sharma in an intimate wedding on March 9th in Shimla. The intimate, fairytale wedding took place amidst family members and friends. Jyotika, Rajat and Rubina shared some precious memories from the wedding that are simply spectacular.

Jyotika looked stunning in a bright red lehenga and her groom looked dapper in a sherwani. Jyotika grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her sister.

Check out the breathtaking pictures below that are a proof of how much in love the couple is;

Jyotika and Rajat got engaged last year and looked like the perfect couple in love. They posed happily for the shutterbugs, take a look;

Sharing some beautiful pictures from the wedding, Rubina wrote, “Shubh Vivaah”

Rubina wore a gorgeous yellow salwar suit and posed with her hubby Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Credit-filmybeat