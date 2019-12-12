Bigg Boss has become a part of me: Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Recent reports stated that host Salman Khan might quit Bigg Boss 13 owing to health issues. But the audience and fans of Bigg Boss 13 cannot imagine watching the show if the superstar is not a part of it.



Amidst such rumours, Salman opened up about his hosting stint in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror. In the same, Salman was prodded about Bigg Boss becoming a part of him. The Dabangg 3 actor agreed to the fact that Bigg Boss has become a part of him. However, mentioned that there is a part of him that wants to cut it out and throw it away and another part of him which wants to keep on going. Salman specified that the part that wants to keep it is stronger and dominant one. The Dabangg 3 star mentioned that he gets to learn a lot of the show.



Well, is Salman indeed quits, then speculations have it that Farah Khan will replace him.



Credits: Pinkvilla