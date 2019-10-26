Bigg Boss to have six wild card contestants entering the house

MUMBAI: Social media is flooded with reports of 3 names entering the controversial Bigg Boss 13 house. Tehseen Poonawalla, Khesari Lal Yadav and Hindustani Bhau have been reported to be locked inside the secret room. Spotboye reported that the three of them are not in the secret room and have shot their entry sequence with Salman Khan and will enter the house together on November 1st.

Their entry was planned this weekend, however, since its Diwali and the viewership may get affected, hence, the channel decided to postpone the wild card entry sequence.

But that’s not the only catch we have for you. A source from the sets tells that along with the above 3, there will be 3 more celebs who will enter the house on Nov 1- Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai’s boyfriend, Arhaan Khan and if modalities work out between the makers and the actress, then Mughda Godse too will also be seen as a part of the show. The episode will be telecast on Nov 2. So, in all we will see 6 contestants going in as wild card entries.