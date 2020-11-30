Bigg Boss House's ugliest face-off till now; From Eijaz Khan vs. Kavita Kaushik to Sidharth Shukla vs. Rashami Desai, Here's the list!

MUMBAI: Each year of the Bigg Boss season we surely see one duo who are always at loggerheads. Bigg Boss is known to be one of the most controversial reality shows. And talking about controversies, the show has seen some of the ugliest and nastiest fights between contestants. Over 14 seasons, here’s looking at times when contestants indulged in nasty fights that are recalled even today.

Eijaz Khan vs Kavita Kaushik

Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik have created history with their fights. Their fights got so ugly that Kavita was shown the door through an audience poll. But she re-entered and their fights haven’t simmered. The first time when the two locked horns were when Kavita kept repeating she is not his friend. Passing means comments and verbal attacking each other to Kavita making some shocking statements about Eijaz asking food from her during lockdown. This definitely didn’t go down well with contestants and audiences and their views are divided. Currently, their fight is still escalating.

Aly Goni vs Kavita Kaushik

Apart from Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik had a huge fight with Aly Goni in the house. All hell broke loose, after Kavita, who was a captain during the week, punished Aly for creating ruckus in the house by giving up his grooming items. Soon they call each other names, disrespect each other’s work and more. Their fight goes out of hand as Aly violent and kicks a big box, which Kavita was leaning on to. She gets hurt on her hand. Bigg Boss punished Aly for destroying the property of the house and nominated him

Sidharth Shukla vs Rashami Desai

In season 13, actors Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai was one of the most heated fights ever. The two were at constant loggerheads. Rashami throwing ‘tea’ on Sidharth to the latter calling her ‘Aisi ladki’, their fights still buzz in your ears. Sidharth, during a fight asked Rashami if she is a "naukrani" of fellow contestant Asim Riaz. It happened when Rashami had intervened when Asim and Siddhant were talking about a task. Rashami got angry and questioned: 'Tere ghar mein kaisi ladkiyaan hoti hain (what kind of women are there in your house)?'. To this, Sidharth had replied: 'Teri jaisi nahi hoti (Not like you)'. Rashami then asked: 'Kaisi (like how)?', and he said: 'Rashami Desai jaisi'.

Rakhi Sawant vs Kashmera Shah

The two featured in the first season of the reality show and their fights were high points. Kashmera got into plotting and turned all the housemates against Rakhi, which led to numerous fights in the house. Rakhi ended up having a fight with almost everyone in the house, over the smallest of things like a coffee mug.

Akashdeep Saigal Vs Mahek Chahal

Akashdeep and Mahek got into washing dirty linen in public. These two never got along. Akashdeep, who is popularly known as Sky, was upset with Mahek’s certain comments made about him. Reacting to this, Akashdeep started digging up her past and made comments like ‘I know who you are’. Later, Mahek was seen crying her heart out in the bathroom.

Well, this journey surely took you down memory lane with some of the ugliest fights on BB!

