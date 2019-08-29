News

'Bigg Boss' makes Arun Mandola feel 'very negative'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 11:37 AM

"Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman" actor Arun Mandola was approached to participate in "Bigg Boss", but he wasn't too keen on taking it up. He says whenever he watches the controversial reality show, he feels "very negative".

"One does a reality show to gain popularity. It is stressful because you have to survive and if you don't survive you might lose the chance to become popular," he said.

He shared that he was approached to do "Bigg Boss".

"I don't see myself doing it. Whenever I watch 'Bigg Boss', I feel very negative because I don't like to see fights every time. According to me, an actor does these type of shows because he or she gets good publicity. People often react very violently in shows such as 'Bigg Boss' in order to survive," he said.

"There is a possibility of not having control on your anger in reality shows because in a reality show, every contestant has his or her own strategy. A few people want publicity at any cost, so they provoke others and at that time you cannot control your anger."

He was never interested in such reality shows.

"Every day you have to fight with people. I am generally cool and calm from the inside," he said, adding: "I would love to do 'Khatron ke Khiladi' as I love doing action sequences and stunts."

Source: IANS

Tags > Arun Mandola, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bigg Boss,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli...

Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s daughter Chayn Kohli organizes a blood camp on the sets of Edit II
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Amir Basir
Amir Basir

past seven days