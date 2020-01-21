Bigg Boss Marathi 2 WINNER Shiv Thakre joins MTV Roadies Revolution Pune Auditions

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies has been one of the best and most loved reality shows on Indian Television.

The show has a loyal fanbase right from the first season it went on air and every time, there are fans who eagerly wait for the show to begin.

The show particularly has attracted a lot of traction from youngsters and the format of the show is loved so much that it has completed 16 successful seasons. The show will soon commence the 17th season titled MTV Roadies Revolution.

The auditions for the same have begun and how!

According to several pictures and videos on social media, Shiv Thakre who was a finalist of MTV Roadies Rising and the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 will be seen in the Pune auditions for MTV Roadies Revolution.

