Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4: Rakhi Sawant creates havoc in the house gets into a physical fight and breaks things in the house; fans are shocked to see this side of her

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines again as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many fans also said that they were a planned couple and that their marriage was fake. Finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and saying how much she loved him, and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy and her interviews with her boyfriend Adil have gone viral on social media.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.

On the show, the fans are getting to see a different side to her, where she is getting aggressive and is seen fighting with every housemate in the house.

We came across a video where one can see how because she didn’t get a coffee she broke the utensils in the house and did damage to the property.

In another video, you can see how she is dressed up like a joker and is fighting with everyone in the house and she also throws water on one of the contestants and gets into a physical fight with contestants.

We have seen Rakhi in Bigg Boss ( Hindi) and she has never been this violent and never got into a physical fight.

The fans are surprised to see this new side of Rakhi, and they are unbelievable to recognize her.

