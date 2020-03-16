Bigg Boss: Must Read! Check out how much money Salman Khan has charged for each season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is an adaptation of the Dutch reality show Big Brother.

The show is currently hosted by Salman Khan.

Post debuting in 2006, the show went on to become one of the most popular shows in India. Due to its immense popularity, the show, which was originally started in Hindi, has been extended into seven languages. Arshad Warsi was the first host of the show. He was replaced by Shilpa Shetty as host for the second season, who was replaced by Amitabh Bachchan in season 3. From season 4 onwards, Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss.

Now, the makers are gearing up for the 16th season, which will be hosted by regular host Salman Khan. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, who has a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore according to ABP, is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Apart from films, the Bollywood star has earned a huge amount of money from hosting Bigg Boss from 2010 to 2015. Check out how much money he has charged as fee for each season of the reality show over the years.

Salman Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan as host for season 4 of Bigg Boss, and continues to hold the post to date. As per Hindustan Times, the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore for each episode from season 4 to 6. For season 7, as per Hindustan Times, Salman Khan doubled his fee to Rs 5 crore per episode. For the next season, the host hiked his fee by Rs 50 lakh. For each episode of Bigg Boss 8, Salman Khan charged Rs 5.5 crore, per Hindustan Times.

The superstar charged between Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore for season 9, and Rs 8 crore for season 10, as per Hindustan Times. There have been different reports on how much money Salman Khan charged for each episode of season 11 and 12. “Please make Raj (Nayak, Endemol Shine India COO) pay me that amount,” the actor had joked in a press conference when the media reported his fee per episode for season 11 to be Rs 11 crore. But he is said to have charged somewhere around that amount for each episode of season 11 and season 12. As per News18, he charged between Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore for each episode of season 12. Mid-day quoted a source as saying that Salman Khan charged Rs 15.50 crore per episode of season 13. For each episode of season 14, as per India Times, Midday and News18, Salman Khan is believed to have charged Rs 20 crore. As per Times of India, the actor was paid Rs 15 crore for each episode of season 15. This took his total earnings from that season to Rs 350 crore approx.

And for the 16th instalment of Bigg Boss which will begin in October, Salman Khan has demanded a threefold increase in his fee and has charged a whopping Rs 1,000 crore for the entire season, as per Financial Express.

