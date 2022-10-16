Bigg Boss: OMG! Check out the times when arguments turned into brawls in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss, can get heated at times, when contestants disagree and don’t work together. There are times when verbal arguments turn into full-fledged fist fights, and it can lead to serious consequences, like immediate termination or being punished by Bigg Boss. There are such instances in every season of the show, and these fights have been harmful to the contestants at times. Keep reading to know about the times that fights have happened in the Bigg Boss house.

Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam

While performing a task, Shalin Bhanot pushed Archana Gautam, and she was immediately elected as captain. Archana urges Nimrit to report Shalin's assault on her, but she denies the request. Shiv condemns the choice and discusses it with Sajid Khan. Then Sajid Khan, along with other competitors, requested Bigg Boss to reprimand Shalin. Shalin, on the other hand, does not acknowledge that he hurt Archana, saying that he wasn't too rough. Later, Shalin again acts impulsively by throwing his mic and walking away. Gautam is prompted by Bigg Boss to make a choice.

Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik

Bigg Boss had requested Kavita Kaushik to take the personal possessions of contestants who disobeyed the rules and stole items intended only for the captain. Aly and Kavita got into a heated argument over his belongings, which Kavita took away and dumped in the trash. Kavita responded by saying, "Tumhari baap hu," and during their quarrel, Aly became hostile. As he was not happy with Kavita's response, the actor began hitting several pieces of furniture in the Bigg Boss 14 home.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla pushed Asim Riaz during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. This happened during their captaincy task. The argument began with heated remarks, but Sidharth eventually lost his calm and shoved Asim. Sidharth was penalised by Bigg Boss and put on the two-week elimination list.

Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal

In Bigg Boss, Zeeshan Khan hit Pratik Sehajpal and was asked to leave. The two of them were working on the Boss Man and Boss Lady tasks at the time. Zeeshan pushed Pratik during their violent dispute. Zeeshan later shared photos of his thrashed-up body on social media after he left.

Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty

Afsana Khan got into a physical fight with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15. The singer lost the VIP task and was backstabbed by her friends, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhat, which led to her outburst. This led to her being kicked out of the house. Afsana had a panic attack right after the fight, for which she was taken out of the house, due to medical reasons.

Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz

During Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal attacked each other as their argument turned physical. "Tere se kaun dosti karega (Who would befriend you?)" was the first thing Pratik Sehajpal said. Then, Umar Riaz confronted Pratik and yelled at him saying, "Kisko bola (Whom did you say that to?)" Umar raised his hands to hit him, but Karan Kundrra intervened to stop him. Vishal Kotian also attempted to separate them as Pratik was also becoming aggressive. Both of them started pushing each other after a nasty argument.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

In Bigg Boss season 13, a massive fight broke out again. Madhurima and Vishal's altercation escalated as they used to be in a relationship before. At one point, Madhurima became so infuriated that she hit Vishal with a frying pan. She was ousted from the Bigg Boss house since physical violence is not allowed inside.

Bani J and Lopamudra Raut

The Bigg Boss Call Centre task took place during season 10. As things continued to spiral out of control, Bani was seen strangling Lopamudra, which caused a lot of harm to both contestants.

