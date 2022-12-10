Bigg Boss: OMG! The time when Tejasswi Prakash was scolded by Salman Khan; says that she doesn’t respect Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI :Bollywood star, Salman Khan has been a crowd favourite host of the reality show Bigg Boss and also the longest host since it began in 2006. The show has garnered a lot of controversies and has played a big part in the rise of Salman Khan’s fame. He has always chided contestants if they get too arrogant and egotistic. He stayed true to himself throughout the show and also helped participants develop their characters.

Last year, the actor slammed Tejasswi Prakash when she complained that the makers of the show were biased towards Shamita Shetty. Salman had to put her in her place for her actions. He had scolded the winner of Bigg Boss 15 for “always playing the sympathy card” and falsely accusing the channel of favouritism.

According to a report published by Zoom TV, the actor lost his cool and questioned Tejasswi as to why she thought that the entire world was against her. He further said that she does not even respect Karan and keeps saying negative things about the channel. “It is like biting the hands that feed you.” He questioned her for playing the sympathy card. Then the actress told Salman that she did not need any sympathy, but he asked her to shut up.



The diva made headlines, because of her stint on the Bigg Boss show, which she won. After this, she was cast for a role in Naagin 6. Salman Khan is keeping busy with Bigg Boss 16. The new season of the show has contestants like Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik to name a few.

