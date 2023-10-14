Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani gives a tour of her swanky new home!

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is all over the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunts her likeness for Elvish and tries to make him jealous, but she has made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner-up in it.

These days she is in demand for a lot of projects but she is taking her time to choose which one she should choose.

The social media influencer and dancer managed to impress everyone with her stint in the popular reality show which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Manisha enjoys a whopping 8 million followers on social media and her fanbase is only increasing with time. She has become everyone's favourite.

Manisha took to social media to share video of her old house and her new luxurious home. She mentioned how she has made such good memories in her old house and now, after her stint in Bigg Boss, it is time to move on.

Take a look at her video:

We wish Manisha all the best with her journey towards her bright future.

