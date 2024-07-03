Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved actors and a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after doing a couple of reality shows and gained massive fame.

While he has many fans from around the nation, Pratik shed light on his fan moments and what he did to meet his favourite celebrity in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar.

Pratik shared, “I have been a fan of many celebrities in the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo and there is a reason behind it. They have worked extremely hard and have achieved heights of success and they are very clear in their minds where they want to reach and have started from ground zero to success.

They are a source of inspiration."

Speaking about his fan moment he expressed, “I had a fan moment where I think I saw Salman Khan and I chased his car all the way back from my home but by that time he had already entered the building. Having said that, I would like to add light to the fact that this is not at all a good thing. I have had many fan encounters myself where fans indulge in such activities but I do not recommend as while driving the entire attention has to be on the road.”

Well said Pratik!