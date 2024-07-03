Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive

While Pratik has many fans from around the nation, he shed light on his fan moments and what he did to meet his favourite celebrity in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 13:08
Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved actors and a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after doing a couple of reality shows and gained massive fame.

While he has many fans from around the nation, Pratik shed light on his fan moments and what he did to meet his favourite celebrity in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar. (Also Read: Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news)

Pratik shared, “I have been a fan of many celebrities in the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo and there is a reason behind it. They have worked extremely hard and have achieved heights of success and they are very clear in their minds where they want to reach and have started from ground zero to success.

They are a source of inspiration.” (Also Read: Pratik Sehajpal rubbishes the rumours of dating 'The Mystery Girl' in a viral video, says "Its from a shoot of upcoming project and she is my co-star")

Speaking about his fan moment he expressed, “I had a fan moment where I think I saw Salman Khan and I chased his car all the way back from my home but by that time he had already entered the building. Having said that, I would like to add light to the fact that this is not at all a good thing. I have had many fan encounters myself where fans indulge in such activities but I do not recommend as while driving the entire attention has to be on the road.”

Well said Pratik!

Pratik Sehajpal bigg boss ott 2 TellyChakkar Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan TV news fan moment celebrity chased Pratik Sehajpal fanclub Cristiano Ronaldo
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 13:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Holika Dahan to unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episode – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the...
&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!
MUMBAI: To celebrate Mahashivratri, the lead artists from &TV shows Young Atal, Krishna Devi Vajpayee and Krishan...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved actors and a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry. The...
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, anticipation and excitement are essential ingredients for any successful film...
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi is all set to make you jump on the beats of the film’s upcoming song
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Khemu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Naina
'Naina' from 'Crew' Takes the Internet by Storm, Becomes the Most-Watched Song in Just 24 Hours!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!
Mahashivratri
&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!
Kavya
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!
Main Hoon Saath Tere
Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE
Rashami Desai
Ahead of Women's Day 2024, Rashami Desai talks about the importance of never giving up, shares an inspiring story for fans
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’