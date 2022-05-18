Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Anushka Sen to be part of the show

Anushka Sen is an international sensational star and now there is buzz doing the rounds that Anushka Sen might be approached for the show and the talks are on with the makers of the show.
Anushka Sen

MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers of the show have begun to reach out to celebrities for the show and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

As per sources, Anushka Sen has been approached for the show and talks are on with the makers from the show.

This year the makers of the show are targeting internet sensational stars for the show and after Jannat now Anushka Sen might be seen on the show.

Last year, Anushka was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and she had aced all the stunts and had impressed Rohit Shetty and the contestants of the show.

Well, Season one of the show was a huge success and had gained a good viewership and it will be exciting to see how season 2 does.

