Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor are the first three confirmed contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers have begun to reach out to celebrities and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

Karan Johar might not host the upcoming season considering that he would be busy shooting for Koffee With Karan Season 7 which will stream on Hotstar and the director cannot be on two different platforms at the same time.

We had earlier reported that Ranveer Singh mostly will be the new host for the upcoming season.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Azma Fallah to participate in the show

As per sources, Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor are the first three confirmed contestants.

Last year also all three names had popped out but things didn’t work out and hence they weren’t a part of the show.

But seems like this time things have worked and the three of them would be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Well, this time the season is going to be exciting with the new host, and the makers will be getting interesting contestants like last time as they need to surpass the success of Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

Are you excited to see Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor in the new season of Bigg Boss OTT?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT: Exclusive! Hina Khan to be the new host for the upcoming season?