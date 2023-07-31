Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Karanvir Bohra shares his thoughts about celebrities vs youtubers in the current season; reveals how to handle Salman Khan’s anger during “Weekend Ka Vaar”

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is not less than a superstar on television as he has been in the industry for more than two decades.

He has done roles that have become cult and they are mostly grey shades. He has been appreciated and given lots of love by the audience.

Karanvir's most memorable roles are from the serials Just Mohabbat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 2, Kkusum, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhavani.

He has also been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 12, Nach Baliye Season 4, Lock Upp Season 1, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 etc.

Today, the actor is a household name and has a massive fan following, who bestows a lot of love and support on him.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he would be seen in Sony Tv’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, where he essays a grey character. He is back on screen after a long time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karanvir Bohra and asked him if he is following the new season of Bigg Boss and what advice he would give the current contestants in handling Salman Khan’s anger.

Are you following Bigg Boss Season OTT Season 2 ?

Not I am not following it as I am not having fun watching it. When Akansha was there I thought I would see a lot of it, but then she was eliminated and then I stopped watching it and I liked only Akansha and Abhishek’s game but now it seems like a one sided game as we need more players like Abhishek who can play the game.

But do you feel that the show is about youTubers on one side and celebrities on the other?

This is the problem when celebrities come to the show, they behave like one and they don’t treat you like one and the same problem is with Youtubers. They just become fans and they think they are good. This social media game is very dangerous and you never know when this can end and when the content can fry out it's not a skill, nothing is permanent. But people like Bhuvam, Ashish are all skill based and if you have that in you then you will be loved. You have to leave this concept of YouTubers vs celebrities behind, because you have to play the game as one.

In your season you were picked up a lot on “Weekend Ka Vaar” and you handled it with so much grace. What would you tell the current lot about how to handle these things?

I guess Salman Khan is also tired to shout and guide, now in the seasons those things aren’t there that used to be, now you bring the contestants only for content.

Well, there is no doubt that Karanvir Bhora's game in Bigg Boss was loved by the audience and he emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

