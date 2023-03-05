Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Azma Fallah to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss OTT will begin in the month of June and the makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the same. As per sources, Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Azma Fallah has been approached for the upcoming season and talks are on between her and the makers of the show.
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and today, it’s the number one show. 

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most successful seasons and got a very good TRP rating, which is why the show extended till mid-February.

If one remembers in 2021, the makers of the show decided to launch Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed exclusively on Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar. The concept of the show was to stay connected, and the contestants were paired along with each other to play the game. During eliminations, the pairs used to get eliminated from the show.

In the end, a few contestants who reached the finale of the show got a direct entry to the main one, Bigg Boss Season 15.

As per sources, Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Azma Fallah has been approached for the upcoming season and talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

If things work out, she would come on board. She would be apt for the show as we have witnessed her impressive presence in previous reality show.

We reported earlier that the show will begin in the month of June and makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the same.

Karan Johar is most likely to reprise the position of the host in the second season.

Would you like to watch Azma Fallah as a contestant of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 21:26

